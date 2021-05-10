Conor McGregor Teases Fighting Ambitions During #AskNotorious Q&A

PA Images

Conor McGregor has given fans a look at his plans both inside and out of the octagon in an impromptu Q&A on Twitter.

The fighter, who is currently in Dubai following his UFC 257 loss to Dustin Poirier, began answering questions under the #AskNotorious hashtag well after midnight local time, giving fans updates on everything from his future fighting ambitions to his family life.

McGregor is set to return to the octagon for a rematch with Poirier on June 12, and while he’s not currently preparing for the fight in camp, unlike his opponent, posts on social media from the 32-year-old show he’s been keeping in shape in the gym while he’s in Dubai, fitting in runs and biking sessions in between his busy day-to-day life of shopping sprees and inking million-dollar business deals.

And it seems like he’s pretty confident about his readiness for the rematch, telling a fan during the Q&A ‘I could make weight and fight this week.’

In his response, McGregor also explained why he feels he’ll have the upper hand this time around, saying: ‘Last time we had almost 3 days post weigh in to the actual fight. Plus an early morning start. This time we’ll have just over 24hrs plus a night time start. Both favour me massively. Very excited to return to Las Vegas!’

As for his future plans, following his fight with Poirier, McGregor says he’s got a few ‘Proper Parties’ lined up, before setting his sights on another tilt at the lightweight title, with ‘at least’ 2 more fights slated for 2021.

Looking further ahead, he has also hinted he could look for a new challenge elsewhere in the MMA sphere, telling a fan that he was open to the possibility of moving up to the welterweight category to try and get the belt there. ‘I’ve always liked how I looked, felt, and performed at 170,’ he revealed, adding ‘I will most certainly be going back up!’

McGregor also gave fans a look inside his personal life, answering questions about his mum and his kids. While plenty of professional athletes try to keep their kids from following in their footsteps, it seems like plans for a McGregor dynasty are already well under way. McGregor revealed he was preparing for his four-year-old son Conor McGregor Jr. to take up his mantle, telling a fan, ‘I’ve been training my son since day 1. He will be ready if he decides [to.]’