Conor McGregor Thinks Donald Trump Is A ‘Phenomenal President’

Conor McGregor thinks Trump is phenomenal PA Images

Conor McGregor has placed himself firmly on Team Trump by describing the US president as ‘phenomenal’.

The Irish boxer has fans across the globe, but his open support of the controversial POTUS will likely lead a few people to lower their opinions of him.

McGregor’s gushing praise for Trump came on the president’s anniversary, which marked three years since he’d been sworn into office and happened to fall on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 20.

Donald Trump Finally Admits He Does Look Orange PA

To commemorate the occasion, Trump took to Twitter to talk about his achievements and greatness – a move which comes as no surprise, as it’s something he does pretty much every day.

Detailing some of his achievements, Trump wrote:

It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office. So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great!

Trump’s supporters were quick to jump on the bandwagon and praise the president for the positive changes; an occurrence that wouldn’t have been all that unusual, if it weren’t for McGregor piping up.

McGregor responded with gusto to Trump’s tweet, writing:

Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA [Greatest Of All Time]. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America.

To be clear, McGregor used a goat emoji rather than writing ‘greatest of all time’, but as much as I’d like to think he was calling Trump the ‘USA goat’ the consistently positive tone of the tweet suggests he was referring to the acronym.

Of course, McGregor is free to support whichever political figures he likes, but his praise is unexpected because he has previously said he doesn’t ‘give a f*ck about Donald Trump’.

McGregor slammed the president during an interview with TMZ in 2015, after Trump criticised wrestler Ronda Rousey.

The Irishman commented:

Donald can shut his big fat mouth.

Conor McGregor PA

McGregor’s opinions have clearly changed since then, however, and unsurprisingly Trump loved the attention he received online.

The president responded to McGregor with some praise of his own, congratulating him on his recent win against Donald Cerrone.

He wrote:

Congratulations on your big @UFC WIN!

McGregor’s tweet was met with some backlash from Twitter users, who criticised the boxer for supporting the man so many consider to be racist, sexist and downright evil.

Some slammed the Irishman specifically for offering his praise on Martin Luther King Jr. Day; something Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., has also been judged for.

Trump Jr. spoke about Martin Luther King Jr.’s achievements and commended his father for ‘his commitment to empowering black Americans’ in a tweet that lead some social media users to accuse the Trumps of being narcissistic.

One person responded:

Translation: As y’all remember MLK, remember my father. The Narcissism in Trump’s family is extraordinary.

Another wrote:

Some how I doubt that Dr. King would have endorsed Trump.

Trump may have his son and Conor McGregor on his side, but his critics will always be around to fight back.