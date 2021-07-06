unilad
Conor McGregor Tweets Creepy Voicenote Calling Dustin Poirier ‘Peahead’ Ahead Of UFC Fight

by : Julia Banim on : 06 Jul 2021 09:48
Conor McGregor Tweets Creepy Voicenote Calling Dustin Poirier 'Peahead' Ahead Of UFC Fight

Conor McGregor has tweeted a creepy voice note where he refers to rival Dustin Poirier as a ‘peahead’.

McGregor, 32, is due to face Poirier, 32, in Las Vegas on the evening of Saturday, July 10, marking the third time the pair have faced each other in the Octagon.

Their first fight was held back in 2014 when McGregor was still a rising superstar in the sport, with the star bagging the first-round TKO. However, Poirier proved his mettle just six months ago during their second fight, scoring a second-round TKO.

McGregor’s latest jab isn’t the first time the pair have been engaged in a war of words online. Poirier recently mocked McGregor for dodging ground combat, sneering:

How about the first one to get taken down is dusty b***h? This is mixed martial arts. Put it all together. It reeks of insecurity to me.

The Dubliner responded in a similar vein, remarking that his opponent would pay for his harsh comments come fight night:

He talks some amount lately. He’s going to pay for that, that’s for sure. It’s not going to be nice.

In McGregor’s voice note posted July 6, the star appears to taunt Poirier, putting on a creepy, sing-song voice as he says: ‘Dustin. Peahead. I’m coming for you peahead. Silly hillbilly.’

Poirier has not yet publicly responded to McGregor’s taunts, but appears confident for the fight ahead, sharing pics brandishing his bicep ahead of ‘fight week’.

UFC 264 will take place Saturday, July 10, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

