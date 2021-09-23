Cricket ‘Batsmen’ To Have Name Changed To Make Sport More Gender Neutral

Alamy

In order to make the sport more gender neutral, cricket ‘batsmen’ will no longer be referred to by such a name.

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) announced the decision yesterday, September 22, stating the change in name felt like a ‘natural progression’ to make sure that the Laws of cricket were ‘inclusive for all’.

The change in name for the sport follows the news of the term ‘Man of the Match’, being swapped to ‘Hero of the Match’ in The Hundred competition, which took place this summer.

Instead of being known as ‘batsmen’, cricketers will now be referred to as ‘batters’.

MCC announced the decision via Twitter, detailing that the terms which would now be used were ‘batter’ and ‘batters’, rather than ‘batsman’ or ‘batsmen’.

However, despite the change in label, in recent months, the sport has received criticism for trying to be more ‘woke’ in order to try and encourage more people to show interest in cricket.

MCC noted the term ‘batter’ was already being used by ‘a number of Governing Bodies and media organisations’ in their ‘Playing Conditions and reporting’, MailOnline reports. ‘We expect and encourage others to adopt the updated terminology following today’s announcement of the change to the Laws,’ it said.

The last redraft took place in 2017, ‘following consultation with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and key figures within women’s cricket’, it was decided that the terminology would ‘remain as ‘batsman’ and ‘batsmen’ within the Laws of the game’. However, it said the changes announced on September 22, would ‘reflect the wide usage of the terms’.

MCC called the change a ‘natural progression, aligning with the terms of bowlers and fielders that already sit within the Laws.’

The club went on to acknowledge the ‘unprecedented growth’ of women’s cricket. In particular, it noted ‘England’s victory over India in the 2017 World Cup Final’, which took place ‘in front of a capacity crowd at Lord’s’.

‘A record international crowd saw Australia defeat India in the T20 World Cup Final in Melbourne three years later and earlier this year Lord’s broke the record for a domestic women’s match as 17,116 watched Oval Invincibles defeat Southern Brave,’ it stated.

However, it also used Twitter to address other cricketing terms that have not yet been changed, which could prove problematic to some.

It stated:

The fielding position ‘third man’, along with other cricketing terms like ‘nightwatchman’ and ‘12th Man’ are not included in the Laws, and so any changes to such terms are outside of MCC’s control as Guardians of the Laws.

Commenting on the recent change to the terms ‘batsman’ and ‘batsmen’, the Assistant Secretary at Marylebone Cricket Club, Jamie Cox, said the club ‘believes in cricket being a game for all’.

He said the change in label shows the club is aware of the ‘changing landscape of the game in modern times’ and called it a ‘natural evolution’. Cox concluded that, as Guardian of the Laws, the club was ‘delighted’ to ‘formally’ recognise the change.

England Cricket has also stated that it will also now ‘consider how best to reflect the MCC’s changes’ in their own regulations. It said that it is ‘keen’ to see how such a move could ‘benefit other cricketing terminology as well’.