Cris Cyborg Shares Gruesome Post-Fight Photo Of Her Actual Skull

Cris Cyborg has grossed out UFC fans by showing off a photo of her post-fight injuries, revealing her actual skull.

The mixed martial arts fighter defeated Felicia Spencer last week at UFC 240, but she didn’t come away from the head-to-head unscathed.

Cyborg took to Twitter to share a gruesome picture of the cut she suffered from the fight as she held it open, showing her skull which lay beneath.

‘I could see my skull after #UFC240,’ she told her followers, before asking them: ‘how many stitches do you think this cut took to close?’

It’s not for the faint hearted.

After seeing her war wounds, one fan gushed:

You are a warrior and an inspirational fighter. Huge [Felicia Spencer] fan, trained with her years ago, incredible young lady, always will be, but following you has truly shown who you are. Definitely good people and deserving of much respect. Ms. Cyborg, you’ve made me more of a fan.

Another added:

I have to be honest with you I did not believe in you I thought you were all hype. I laughed at the jokes. I am sorry. You are the real deal you are an incredible woman a fierce competitor and one of the greatest to ever do it.

It has been a dramatic week for Cyborg, who recently learned her time in the UCF was cut short after Dana White released her from her contract.

After the news was announced, Cyborg shared an unedited video of her confrontation with White on Instagram, writing:

Hey guys, I know that many people saw the video of my confrontation with Dana White after UFC 240 that was posted on my official YouTube channel, Twitter account and Instagram account. I want to let everyone know that the video was edited by my Production Team to make it appear as though Dana told me “and listen whenever you hear me saying stuff, I’m not saying …the truth.”

She continued:

Dana did not say that to me, and the subtitles in the video were incorrect. As you can see from the unedited video, Dana actually said “and listen, whenever you hear me saying stuff, I’m not saying negative things about you.” Dana and I have had many disagreements during my career in the UFC, and I have been adamant about standing up for myself in situations where I feel my character and statements have been misrepresented and used against me. But I also take pride in being an honest person and a true professional. I take full responsibility for the actions that resulted in the edited video being posted on my social media accounts. We were wrong, and I have addressed this issue with my Production Team so that it doesn’t ever happen again in the future. Finally, I want to apologize to Dana White for posting the video. Even though we will continue to disagree about numerous issues, I will always stand up for doing what is right.

