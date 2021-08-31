Cristiano Ronaldo Dedicates Man Utd Return To Sir Alex Ferguson In Emotional Post
Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken for the first time following his sensational return to Manchester United, dedicating the move to Sir Alex Ferguson.
Ronaldo is set to make his second debut for United following the international break after his transfer from Juventus was officially confirmed today, August 31.
In an emotional social media post, Ronaldo called the transfer back to the club where he made his name ‘100% the stuff that dreams are made of,’ telling fans he was ‘back where I belong.’
He wrote:
Everyone who knows me, knows about my never ending love for Manchester United. The years I spent in this club where [sic] absolutely amazing and the path we’ve made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution.
I can’t even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide.
Ronaldo went on to credit the club with his early successes, saying that career achievements like his first Ballon d’Or were ‘born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils.’
The star finished his statement by promising to create more ‘history’ with the club before signing off with a special message for his former manager, writing ‘PS – Sir Alex, this one is for you.’
Insiders have credited the legendary United manager with helping to seal the transfer, with Ferguson reportedly having spoken with Ronaldo directly to convince him to return to the club after it was revealed last Friday that the Portuguese captain was set to move to arch-rivals Manchester City.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
