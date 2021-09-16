Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Forced To Swap’ £6 Million Mansion Days After Moving In For Bizarre Reason

onthemarket.com/PA

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have been ‘forced’ to swap mansions just days after moving in.

The footballer recently returned to Manchester United, 12 years after leaving the club for Real Madrid. To mark the occasion, Ronaldo, his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and their four children moved into a £6 million home, but they’ve already had to move – for a very bizarre reason.

Advert 10

PA Images

As reported by The Sun, they have already swapped mansions into a £3 million house in Cheshire because the local sheep were keeping them from getting a good night’s sleep.

‘While the property is beautiful and is nestled in rolling fields and woodland, it was also close to sheep, which are very noisy early in the morning,’ a source told the publication.

They also said Ronaldo and his family also had security fears, explaining, ‘It had a public footpath across the land and the road at the front gave a view inside its gates. Ronaldo is a true pro who places a lot on rest and recovery after games, so it was decided it was best if he and his family moved.’

Advert 10

His new pad isn’t short on luxurious flourishes: it reportedly comes equipped with a cinema room, swimming pool and a four-car garage, with CCTV cameras, electric gates and guards patrolling the mansion.

‘Ronaldo lived close by during his previous stint so it feels like home. His kids are in a private school and he hopes that once the buzz of his return to United dies down, he can take Georgina out and show her his favourite local spots,’ a source also said.

It comes after his barnstorming start on Saturday, September 11, scoring twice in the team’s victory over Newcastle United. He’s on a two-year contract with Manchester United.

Advert 10