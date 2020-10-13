Cristiano Ronaldo Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.
The Portugal and Juventus star is said to be ‘doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation’, as per the Portugal national team.
The 35-year-old will now miss Wednesday’s upcoming match against Sweden.
This news was confirmed in a statement from the Portuguese FA, which reads as follows:
Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden.
The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation. Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in Cidade do Futebol.’
Ronaldo played in the 0-0 draw against France in the Nations League on Sunday, October 22, as well as in the 0-0 draw against Spain during a friendly last week.
As per the Associated Press, the team was scheduled to practice as normal on Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming Sweden match in Lisbon. Portugal and France are currently leading Group 3, with each team having seven points after three matches.
In his most recent Instagram posts, Ronaldo showed support and pride for his team, with one group shot captioned:
Great job from the whole team! Continue to work with the same focus, only then will we be closer to our goal!
In another, he wrote:
United on and off the field!
Ronaldo recently became the first ever European to score 100 international goals in men’s football after his team beat Sweden in the reverse Nations League fixture back in September.
