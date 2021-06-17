Cristiano Ronaldo Just Got ID’d At The Euros

UEFA/PA Images

He may have just become the top Euros goal-scorer of all time, but apparently that doesn’t mean Cristiano Ronaldo gets any special treatment when it comes to security.

The Portuguese striker was taken by surprise on Monday, June 14, as he made his way into the Puskas Arena in Budapest ahead of his country’s match against Hungary, when he found himself being chased down by a security guard demanding to see his ID.

With mask wearing in place for all players and staff on their way to and from matches, not all of the players in the tournament are going to be easy to spot. But even with half his face covered, Ronaldo is still one of the most instantly recognisable people in the world.

Whether the bouncer was on a power trip, or whether he was a patriotic Hungarian doing his best to psych Portugal’s talisman out ahead of the game is unclear. It’s possible he realised who he was dealing with as soon as he caught up to him, but felt he had no other option but to see things through in spite of his embarrassing mistake, or maybe he was guarding against a potential Ronaldo lookalike conning their way into the stadium.

Whatever the reason, it’s probably the first time in a long time that Ronaldo has been asked who he is, and the Juventus striker looked understandably confused during the incident. Rather than kicking up a fuss, he let the guard do a thorough check of both sides of his ID lanyard before carrying on with his walk to the changing room.

PA Images

Naturally, video from the incident quickly spread on Twitter, with Balls.ie tweeting ‘fair play to the Hungarian security staff for double checking that Cristiano Ronaldo had permission to attend today’s game.’

Another person joked, ‘Hungarian security checking Cristiano Ronaldo’s ID with all the energy of a nightclub bouncer.’

Ronaldo went on to score twice in the match, making him the tournament’s all-time leading goal-scorer and putting him within touching distance of the record for the most international goals ever scored by a player.

But his off-the-pitch antics have also been taking the internet by storm, with the ID incident coming just days after the 36-year old went viral for removing two bottles of Coca-Cola from view during a press conference, instead urging journalists present to ‘drink water,’ and adding to a drop in the drinks company’s fortune.