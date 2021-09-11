Cristiano Ronaldo Just Scored On His Second Manchester United Debut And Old Trafford Went Wild

PA Images

Football fans at Old Trafford could likely be heard across Manchester today as the stadium erupted with delight following a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The footballer quite literally jumped for joy after making the goal in the Premier League game against Newcastle, which brought the score to 1-0 for Manchester on Ronaldo’s second debut for the team.

Coming in just before half time, the goal took place after Mason Greenwood fired a strike that Freddie Woodman then directed into the path of Ronaldo, who managed to ease the ball into the back of the net.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer selected Ronaldo for the starting line up alongside fellow summer signings Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, after the team confirmed in August that it had reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the player.

Discussing his decision to place Ronaldo on the starting lineup, Solskjaer told MUTV, ‘[Ronaldo’s] ready, he’s been focused, professional, meticulous in everything he does, that means a lot to everyone else. You look at him and what he’s done and everyone wants to prove to him what they can do.’

Ronaldo has scored 48 hat-tricks throughout the competitions in his club career, the first of which also came against Newcastle United in a Premier League match in January 2008.

The footballer previously scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for Manchester United between 2003 and 2009, as well as winning three Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups and the Champions League before he left for Real Madrid.