unilad
Advert

Cristiano Ronaldo Lifts Ban On Mum Watching His Games

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 13 Sep 2021 16:00
Cristiano Ronaldo Lifts Ban On Mum Watching His GamesPA/@Ambo_91/Twitter

In light of his return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo lifted the ban he imposed on his mum that prohibited her from coming to his big games.

Saturday’s game, September 11, was Ronaldo‘s first time back at Old Trafford for 12 years.

Advert

Manchester United played against Newcastle and won 4 – 1 with the help of Ronaldo who scored two goals.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (PA)PA Images

The 36-year-old football star later expressed how nervous he was before the game, telling BBC Sport, ‘It is unbelievable. When I started the game I was so nervous.’

‘I did not expect that they would sing my name all game. The reception is incredible but I am here to win games and help the team’, he added.

Advert

Ronaldo wasn’t the only person overcome with emotion at Saturday’s game; his mother Dolores was reduced to tears by her son’s success. Someone shared a picture of her on Twitter writing that their heart ‘cannot cope’ with the doting mother’s emotional reaction to Ronaldo’s goal.

It’s thought that the game was the first big match Dolores has attended for some time, as Ronaldo had previously told his mother that she couldn’t watch him anymore.

In an interview with Daily Mail earlier this month, he explained:

Advert

She’s not allowed now to watch big games, I say, ‘Listen, I don’t have a father any more. I don’t want to lose my mum, too, so you’re not going to watch the quarter finals, semi-finals, or finals.

She gets so nervous, I don’t understand why. She is not allowed now to watch big games. I get friends to stay with her and she goes for walks around the house. She fainted two times in the stadium.

Apparently, Dolores actually broke some of her teeth following one of her falls.

Ronaldo went on to describe his mum as the ‘pillar of the family’ and credited his success to her. ‘She worked hard to give her best for her children and especially for me because I’m the youngest in the family,’ he said.

It’s unknown if Ronaldo plans on letting Dolores attend all his matches now, or if Saturday was just a one-off special occasion. Either way, it’s not hard to tell who’s his biggest fan.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Karens Start Facebook Group Named ‘Karens United’ To Rally Against Being Called Karens
Life

Karens Start Facebook Group Named ‘Karens United’ To Rally Against Being Called Karens

9/11 Survivor Recalls Split-Second Decision That Saved His Life
Life

9/11 Survivor Recalls Split-Second Decision That Saved His Life

Biden Says ‘Commemorations Bring Everything Painfully Back’ While Honouring 9/11
Life

Biden Says ‘Commemorations Bring Everything Painfully Back’ While Honouring 9/11

9/11 At 20: Steve Buscemi Reveals PTSD Is Still With Him
Celebrity

9/11 At 20: Steve Buscemi Reveals PTSD Is Still With Him

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity, Cristiano Ronaldo, Football, Manchester United, Sport

Credits

Daily Mail and 1 other

  1. Daily Mail

    The ego on the ego! As Ronaldo rejoins Manchester United, PIERS MORGAN reveals the footballer is a surprisingly affable figure who's devoted to his family and has banned his mum from big matches because she gets so nervous she faints

  2. BBC Sport

    Cristiano Ronaldo was 'super nervous' before Manchester United return

 