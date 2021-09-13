Cristiano Ronaldo Lifts Ban On Mum Watching His Games
In light of his return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo lifted the ban he imposed on his mum that prohibited her from coming to his big games.
Saturday’s game, September 11, was Ronaldo‘s first time back at Old Trafford for 12 years.
Manchester United played against Newcastle and won 4 – 1 with the help of Ronaldo who scored two goals.
The 36-year-old football star later expressed how nervous he was before the game, telling BBC Sport, ‘It is unbelievable. When I started the game I was so nervous.’
‘I did not expect that they would sing my name all game. The reception is incredible but I am here to win games and help the team’, he added.
Ronaldo wasn’t the only person overcome with emotion at Saturday’s game; his mother Dolores was reduced to tears by her son’s success. Someone shared a picture of her on Twitter writing that their heart ‘cannot cope’ with the doting mother’s emotional reaction to Ronaldo’s goal.
It’s thought that the game was the first big match Dolores has attended for some time, as Ronaldo had previously told his mother that she couldn’t watch him anymore.
In an interview with Daily Mail earlier this month, he explained:
She’s not allowed now to watch big games, I say, ‘Listen, I don’t have a father any more. I don’t want to lose my mum, too, so you’re not going to watch the quarter finals, semi-finals, or finals.
She gets so nervous, I don’t understand why. She is not allowed now to watch big games. I get friends to stay with her and she goes for walks around the house. She fainted two times in the stadium.
Apparently, Dolores actually broke some of her teeth following one of her falls.
Ronaldo went on to describe his mum as the ‘pillar of the family’ and credited his success to her. ‘She worked hard to give her best for her children and especially for me because I’m the youngest in the family,’ he said.
It’s unknown if Ronaldo plans on letting Dolores attend all his matches now, or if Saturday was just a one-off special occasion. Either way, it’s not hard to tell who’s his biggest fan.
