Cristiano Ronaldo’s Meals With Manchester United Team Has Completely Changed The Way They Eat

Cristiano Ronaldo is notorious for his healthy lifestyle, and at 36 is still one of the fittest athletes on the face of the planet.

And it seems like his work ethic is already rubbing off on his new Manchester United teammates, as one of the squad revealed earlier this week.

According to reserve goalkeeper Lee Grant, the group’s first-team dinner with Ronaldo ahead of their match against Newcastle at the weekend led several players to reconsider their own choices.

‘To give you one instance of the impact he is having on the group, this was Friday night in the hotel. So, as you guys will be aware, you finish your dinner and usually on a Friday night you’ve got some cheat stuff out. You’ve got some apple crumble and custard or you’ve got a bit of brownie and cream,’ Grant told the hosts of TalkSport radio.

He went on to reveal, ‘I tell you now, not one player touched the apple crumble and custard, not one player went up for that brownie because everybody was sat down. One of the lads said to me, ‘What has Cristiano got on his plate?’ Obviously it is the cleanest, most healthy plate you can imagine.’

Grant’s description of Ronaldo’s dinner order was exactly what you’d expect a super-athlete to be eating, with the Portuguese star apparently eating ‘several’ plates, including one with ‘quinoa, avocado and a couple of boiled eggs’. And unsurprisingly, there was no apple crumble in sight.

It’s not exactly gourmet dining, but there’s a reason Ronaldo is still at the top of his game at the age of 36, and it seems like other players are using the opportunity to take notes.