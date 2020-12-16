Dana White Calls On UFC Women's Champion Amanda Nunes To 'Knock Jake Paul's Ass Out' PA Images/Jake Paul/Instagram

UFC president Dana White has called on two-division campion Amanda Nunes to ‘knock Jake Paul’s ass out’ – and she’s game.

Following his win over former NBA player Nate Robinson, giving him his second victory in the ring without fighting a professional, the YouTuber managed to bag a super exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather.

It’s coming in February next year, but the 23-year-old’s appetite isn’t satisfied. He’s turned his attention to UFC fighters – namely, Conor McGregor. White gave a firm no, but now, he’s offered up another MMA star: Nunes.



In an arrogant video aimed at McGregor, Paul also went in on UFC president Dana White, who earlier said there was a ‘0% chance’ of a bout with the Irishman because he’s ‘one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now… he shouldn’t be fighting kids that have f*cking YouTube videos’.

Paul says: ‘Dana White, you’re a f*cking p*ssy too, you ugly f*cking bald b*tch. You said there’s 0% chance of this fight happening, but there’s 0% chance of you getting some f*cking p*ssy.’

Having clearly seen the video, he ‘bluntly’ told TMZ Sports: ‘I’m thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his ass out.’

Nunes is the reigning champion of the UFC’s women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions. She’s only the third fighter in the championship’s history to hold two titles at the same time, alongside Daniel Cormier and Conor McGregor.

If you’d like to see what Nunes is capable of, here’s a video:

Nunes has commented on the prospect herself, sharing an article on Twitter regarding White’s latest comment and writing: ‘I’m in!’

Her fans believe it would be an easy win for Nunes, with one writing: ‘Nunes would KO him in under a minute straight boxing. And if it was MMA she’s taking a limb home.’

Another wrote: ‘This dude knocked out a non fighter now he thinks he’s bigger than life calling out real fighters. After Floyd knocks him out he won’t be out here looking to get knocked out again.’

Paul also riled up McGregor’s past nemesis Nate Diaz, who caught wind of his original video and wrote online: ‘You need your ass beat for free u spoiled f*ck u can’t really fight dumbsh*t your gonna end up with your ass whooped for real somewhere talking like that.’

McGregor has yet to respond to the video himself, although it’s surely a matter of time, especially after Paul said: ‘I know you’re probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now, or maybe you’re jacking off because you’re sick of f*cking your wife, I mean, she’s a four, Conor, you could do a lot better.’

