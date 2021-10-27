Dana White Says UFC Won’t Punish Fighter For Terrorist Remark
When questioned over what consequences Oron Kahlon would face for calling Javid Basharat a ‘terrorist’, the president of the UFC said the fighter would go unpunished.
The bout between the pair took place on Monday, October 25 and saw Kahlon fight Basharat, originally from Afghanistan. Basharat came out victorious, taking out his opponent in a third-round guillotine choke.
During the weigh-ins a day prior, Kahlon used a slur against Basharat, who pointed before telling UFC matchmaker Sean Selby, ‘You heard that, not me.’
Loading…
Speaking to reporters during a post-fight press conference, the current president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Dana White, said the organisation wasn’t going to do anything to punish Kahlon for his words.
Despite the UFC’s Code of Conduct policy, which prohibits ‘derogatory or offensive conduct, including without limitations, insulting language, symbols, or actions about a person’s ethnic background, heritage, colour, race, national origin, age, religion, disability, gender or sexual orientation’, White stated that in his view, justice had already been served. ‘It already got done tonight’, he said.
He continued:
It’s a beautiful thing about the sport. I say it all the time. This is not a nice sport, it is a very rough sport. We say a lot of mean things to each other, and justice gets served at the end of the day.
Listen, when you have a situation like that, the best way to solve the problem is you fight, and you fight legally and you get paid to do it. And that’s what happened tonight.
In line with the business of fighting, White said he doesn’t believe there’s ever a line that could be too far.
According to a since-deleted post on Instagram by Basharat, Kahlon had missed weight by three pounds prior to him making the comment, MMA Fighting reports.
‘If you look, you can add that to the pile of some pretty nasty things which have been said,’ he commented, referencing other sports where it has also been known to occur.
He noted that while behaviour such as Kahlon’s would be considered ‘mean’ in the ‘insanely politically correct world that we’re living in’, that in fighting, it isn’t.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Sport, Dana White, fight, no-article-matching, UFC
Credits@MMAjunkie/Twitter and 2 others
@MMAjunkie/Twitter
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Dana White says ‘justice was served’ to fighter who made ‘terrorist’ remark towards Javid Basharat
UFC Code of Conduct