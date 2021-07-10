Danish Fans Claim To Have Been Attacked By England Supporters After Semi-Final
Danish fans have spoken out after being targeted by mobs of England supporters following the Euro semi-final, which saw England beat Denmark 2-1 and earn a place in the semi-final.
Eva Greene, 43, and her family had enjoyed watching the game, despite their side losing, and had chatted to some ‘lovely’ England fans at the stadium. However, things turned nasty while they were travelling on the bus back to their home in Dulwich.
The group of approximately 40 aggressive England fans spotted the family’s Denmark shirts through the window of the bus, and descended on them.
Father Lane Greene, an American columnist, was punched in the stomach during what was a violent confrontation, while a nine-year-old boy was forced to flee to the top deck in terror.
Eva told the Evening Standard:
We were sitting with a sleeping child when a crowd of people spotted our Danish T-shirts through the windows. They started banging on the windows and the doors, screaming and yelling.
They started filming us, it was uncomfortable and weird because we hadn’t engaged with them – we just wanted to go home.
She alleged that the driver allowed the fans to enter the bus, and that her husband had tried to stop them:
When my back was turned, one guy leapt up and punched my husband in the stomach. A lovely passenger who tried to help us was slapped in the face.
Eva confronted the fans, and the bus eventually pulled away, however the fans continued to make ‘jerk-off hand signals’ and scream abuse.
Goring forward, Eva is now urging police officers to offer protection to Italian fans ahead of Sunday night’s Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.
Unfortunately, this isn’t the only incident of Danish fans being targeted after the recent match. As reported by The Guardian, Jeanette Jorgensen was reportedly physically assaulted by England fans while making her way home from the stadium, with thugs shouting abuse and pulling at her hair.
