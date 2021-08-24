Darts Star Kyle Anderson Dead Aged 33
Australian darts champion Kyle Anderson has passed away aged 33.
News of Anderson’s death was confirmed this morning, August 24, by referee Russ Bray, who described himself as ‘absolutely devastated’ to hear of the darts player’s passing.
Anderson, whose nickname was ‘The Original’, was a regular competitor at the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) World Championships and reached the last 32 of the event on five separate occasions.
Despite his regular appearances in the UK-based competition, Anderson returned to his home country of Australia at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and chose to resign his tour card in January in order to remain there.
On Twitter, Bray added: ‘A nicer person you could not wish to meet. A lovely man and good friend. My thoughts are with his young family. RIP bud. So, so sad.’
PDC President Barry Hearn described Anderson’s achievements throughout his career as ‘outstanding’, adding: ‘Notably his Auckland Darts Masters win, and a fitting reward for the sacrifices he made to follow his dream.’
In a statement, he commented:
We send our condolences and best wishes to Kyle’s family and friends at this terribly sad time, particularly his wife and children…
He was a popular player on the tour and his talent and dedication made him an inspiration to other players around the world.
Social media has been flooded with tributes for Anderson following the news of his passing, with 16-time World Champion Phil Taylor writing: ‘What terrible news to wake up to what a nice friendly man. @KyleDarts RIP pal. Thoughts go to all your family.’
Fellow PDC professional Stephen Bunting wrote: ‘Absolutely gutted hearing the news this morning. RIP Kyle Anderson. The darts world hasn’t been the same with you not around brother. You always made me laugh every time we met. Never a dull moment with you around. We are all gonna miss you mate.’
Throughout his career, Anderson competed in a total of seven World Championships, secured a place in the quarter finals once in seven UK Open appearances and also reached the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the European Championship.
He represented his home country four times in the PDC World Cup of Darts alongside Simon Whitlock, and in 2018 reached the semi-finals of the event.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Sport, no-article-matching, Now