David Beckham Debuts Shaved Head As He Copies His 2000 Look

Hands up if you’ve done something dramatic during isolation that you already regret? If my Twitter feed’s anything to go by, I’m guessing a fair few of you should have your hands up by now.

I honestly don’t think I could count the number of people I’ve seen who have either shaved their head or cut their hair on a complete whim, only to realise five seconds later that they’re not a hairdresser or barber and therefore should not have been trusted with a pair of scissors.

Luckily for David Beckham though, he’s already quite the pro at this shaved head business and doesn’t have any regrets about his latest look, posing proudly for a selfie on social media.

The former footballer, 44, received a positive reception to his new do when he shared his transformation on Instagram, with Beckham being the latest in a long line of celebrities to don the clippers.

The black and white photo showed the dad-of-four looking towards the camera with a slight smile on his face, sporting his newly-shaved head alongside the caption: ‘Just had to be done #stayhome #staysafe #staystrong GOODNIGHT.’

His new look echoes the one he sported circa 2000 when he played for Manchester United, when the footballer was at the height of fame and made headlines for something as simple as a haircut. Oh wait, I seem to be experiencing a bit of déjà vu…

You can check out his new look below:

After debuting his shaved head to his 62.1 million Instagram followers, Beckham was inundated with praise, with celebrity hair stylist Ken Pavés suggesting the former footballer could be coming for his job, writing: ‘No body wears it better!!! You could teach me a thing or two!’

Former American soccer player Bryan Jordan hinted at following in Beckham’s footsteps, writing: ‘Damnnnn my hairs so crazy right now i might have to bring back the shaved head too!’, while Robbie Keane simply wrote: ‘Love it pal.’

Since being posted less than 24 hours ago, the photo has already received more than 1.5 million likes, with the majority of the nearly 10,000 comments praising Becks for braving the shave.

David, Victoria and their children Cruz, Romeo and Harper are currently isolating in their family home in the Cotswolds as social-distancing measures remain in place. The couple’s eldest son Brooklyn is in the US with his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz.

The family recently got involved in the ‘clap for carers’ movement, with David sharing a video of himself, Cruz, Romeo and Harper applauding ‘the brave healthcare workers and our brilliant NHS’ on social media.