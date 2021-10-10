Deontay Wilder Accused Tyson Fury Of Cheating Before Rematch

I don’t care because, obviously, it comes from an unwell person. He accused me of everything, accused his team, his trainer, the suit, injuries, the [Nevada Athletic Commission]—they were in it as well—the referee, and whoever else.

Maybe if he had come up with one of these excuses, it would’ve been believable, but not 15 of them. Come on. He can believe what he wants, but what it tells me is that he’s a weak mental person who I’m gonna knock out on Saturday night.

I beat him the first time after three years out of the ring, quite comfortably too. I absolutely obliterated him in the rematch. This third fight I can see it as more of the same.