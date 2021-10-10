unilad
Deontay Wilder Accused Tyson Fury Of Cheating Before Rematch

by : Julia Banim on : 10 Oct 2021 09:53
Deontay Wilder Accuses Tyson Fury Of Cheating During RematchAlamy

Deontay Wilder has stuck by his accusations that Tyson Fury cheated during their rematch, declaring ‘I’ll go to my grave believing what I believe in’.

Ahead of last night’s bout, which saw Fury retain his WBC heavyweight title after defeating Wilder in the 11th round, Wilder was asked whether he regretted previously accusing The Gypsy King of having used ‘loaded gloves’ during their second fight.

Speaking during the Fury vs. Wilder 3 press conference, Wilder insisted that he doesn’t regret making such accusations, claiming, ‘I know things for a fact’.

Stating ‘I have confirmation, clarity of a lot of things’, Wilder said:

One thing about it: men lie, women lie, but your eyes don’t lie with what you see. People can believe what they want, we’re all human, but the eyes don’t lie, and it only made me better as a man, as a fighter to understand, to see things and know things for facts. It made me even hungrier than before.

This comes after Wilder complained about Fury’s horsehair gloves again ahead of last night’s match, including accusations that his gloves had been tampered with.

Wilder claimed that the horsehair enabled Fury to push and squeeze his gloves together to reduce the padding.

Fury versus Wilder (Alamy)Alamy

Dismissing cheating allegations during a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Fury said:

I don’t care because, obviously, it comes from an unwell person. He accused me of everything, accused his team, his trainer, the suit, injuries, the [Nevada Athletic Commission]—they were in it as well—the referee, and whoever else.

Maybe if he had come up with one of these excuses, it would’ve been believable, but not 15 of them. Come on. He can believe what he wants, but what it tells me is that he’s a weak mental person who I’m gonna knock out on Saturday night.

I beat him the first time after three years out of the ring, quite comfortably too. I absolutely obliterated him in the rematch. This third fight I can see it as more of the same.

Speaking after his most recent victory, as per BBC Sport, Fury was much more complimentary towards his opponent, stating, ‘I am the best fighter in the world and he is the second best’.

