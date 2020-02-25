Deontay Wilder Claims His Costume ‘Left His Legs Dead’ Before Tyson Fury Fight
Following his defeat on Saturday, Deontay Wilder has claimed his 40 pound costume ‘left his legs dead’ implying it was the reason for his loss against Tyson Fury.
Boxers are known to want to make an entrance at the beginning of their fight and this was probably the only thing Wilder achieved at his fight against Fury Saturday night, February 22 in Las Vegas.
Walking up to the ring, Wilder sported an interesting costume consisting of a Michael Jackson-esque diamond studded jacket along with a full-face covering skull mask and even a crown.
It even boasted a superhero style logo in the centre of his chest with a ‘W’ on – presumably Wilder’s own personal logo.
However, the 34-year-old boxer is now blaming the costume for his defeat due to the weight of it – despite being 6ft 5 and weighing 96kg himself…
Speaking to Yahoo Sports, Wilder said:
He didn’t hurt me at all, but the simple fact is that my uniform was way too heavy for me. I didn’t have no legs from the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through. But I’m a warrior and people know that I’m a warrior.
It could easily be told that I didn’t have legs or anything. A lot of people were telling me, ‘It looked like something was wrong with you.’ Something was, but when you’re in the ring, you have to bluff a lot of things. I tried my best to do so. I knew I didn’t have the legs because of my uniform.
Wilder added that he had only tried the full costume one for the first time the night before the match and hadn’t realised how much it weighed.
He said:
I was only able to put it on [for the first time] the night before but I didn’t think it was going to be that heavy. It weighed 40, 40-some pounds with the helmet and all the batteries. I wanted my tribute to be great for Black History Month. I wanted it to be good and I guess I put that before anything.
Prior to the match, Wilder had won all of his matches apart from his controversial draw with Fury in 2018.
Wilder had held the WBC Heavyweight Champion title for five years before losing his belt to 31-year-old Fury on Saturday night.
I can understand the loss being a knock to his ego, but no one likes a sore loser, Deontay.
