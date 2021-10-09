Deontay Wilder Complains About Tyson Fury’s Gloves Ahead Of Trilogy Fight

The man [the NASC official] tried to go on and explain the lining [on the glove] means it [the horse hair] can’t go anywhere.

Of course it can’t go down but it can go left to right in the pad. I started to explain to him of course it can’t go down but it can go left to right.

You can just put your hands together and the horse hair will start to expand [separate], so now you’ll just have a fist [in your glove], a top secret weapon.