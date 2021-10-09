Deontay Wilder Complains About Tyson Fury’s Gloves Ahead Of Trilogy Fight
Deontay Wilder has complained about Tyson Fury’s boxing gloves ahead of tonight’s trilogy fight in Las Vegas.
Wilder, who has accused Fury of cheating multiple times before, with the star claiming that his opponent had hidden ‘something the size and the shape of an egg weight’ inside his gloves.
Yesterday, during a routine glove inspection with Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) officials, Wilder’s team expressed concerns over the horsehair used as padding inside Fury’s gloves, which Wilder claims could be separated if Fury squeezed his gloves together, effectively reducing the padding.
Speaking with 785SportsTV, Wilder said:
They opened up my glove and my glove padding is at least two to three inches thick. His glove looks like they’ve already been used, already folded, bended, like they’ve been thrown in the trash and got back out and say, ‘we’re gonna reuse these’.
Wilder argued that there wasn’t enough padding in place to make it a fair fight, despite NASC officials trying to convince him that horsehair ‘makes up for everything because the horse hair is actually harder than the foam’.
He explained:
The man [the NASC official] tried to go on and explain the lining [on the glove] means it [the horse hair] can’t go anywhere.
Of course it can’t go down but it can go left to right in the pad. I started to explain to him of course it can’t go down but it can go left to right.
You can just put your hands together and the horse hair will start to expand [separate], so now you’ll just have a fist [in your glove], a top secret weapon.
‘I was trying to educate him [the NASC official] on it. One of the guys was trying to say the gloves bend at a 90 degree angle. I had to take my glasses off and look at him so they knew I was real’, he added.
Wilder has now revealed that he has swapped his original gloves for a pair of Everlast MX ‘to be on fair playing ground’, and that the situation has since been resolved.
You can catch Fury’s hotly-anticipated Las Vegas clash against Wilder this evening (Saturday, October 9).
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Sport, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury