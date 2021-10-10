unilad
Deontay Wilder ‘Expected To Retire’ Following Tyson Fury Loss

by : Emily Brown on : 10 Oct 2021 16:02
Boxing fans have expressed belief Deontay Wilder may hang up his gloves after losing his trilogy fight with Tyson Fury. 

Having failed to beat Fury twice before, Wilder had high hopes for his bout with the Brit which took place in Las Vegas last night, October 9, as he made clear in a pre-fight message in which he warned Fury that his ‘life depend[ed]’ on the outcome.

Wilder advised Fury to ‘train [his] butt off’ and it seems Fury listened, because he managed to retain his WBC heavyweight title by delivering a knockout blow in the 11th round of the fight.

Tyson Fury celebrates win (Alamy)Alamy

The American was taken to hospital to be examined after the bout, and after witnessing the loss many fans are now speculating about what it could mean for the future of Wilder’s career.

Former British cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson is among those who have suggested Wilder may retire, telling iFL TV the boxer has ‘made a lot of money and made a few enemies’.

He continued: ‘How will his heart feel right now? How will his appetite feel right now? I was surprised that he fought again after the last fight and I’ll be surprised if we see him again now. I’ll be very surprised.’

Deontay Wilder (Alamy)Alamy

Nelson went on to acknowledge the decision of whether to return to the ring is ‘down to [Wilder]’, explaining it’s ‘his decision and I don’t want to kick the man when he’s down.’

Sharing a similar opinion, one Twitter user wrote: ‘Wilder has nothing to be ashamed of. He left it all in the ring. Time for him to retire. Much respect to Fury for recovering from the knockdowns. Tremendous fight’

According to The Independent, Wilder said after the fight he’d tried his ‘best’, but that it simply ‘wasn’t good enough’.

He continued: ‘I’m not sure what happened. I know that in training he did certain things, and I also knew that he didn’t come in at 277 pounds to be a ballet dancer. He came to lean on me, try to rough me up and he succeeded.’

Throughout his career, Wilder has secured 42 wins out of a total of 45 fights.

