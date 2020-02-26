Deontay Wilder Has A New Conspiracy Theory About Why He Lost

It’s a human, immediate reaction, like, ‘I didn’t wanna see you get hurt’. But I was hurt way more in the first [Luis] Ortiz fight than in this situation. I still had my mind. I still knew what I was doing at certain times.

I still knew how to move around the ring. Although I didn’t have the legs, I knew how to move around the ring. Sh-t, I was 42-0, you know, 10 consecutive title defenses. I know what I’m doing in there.

It may look a certain type of way, but when you’re talking about a Deontay Wilder, I’m never out of a fight because of my tremendous power. We’ve seen that many a times. I’m never out of a fight.

And I’d rather go out on my shield and my sword than anything. You know, by [Breland] knowing that and then Jay, which is the head trainer, Jay told him not to do so. He still proceeded with it.

It’s kinda hurtful, man. It really makes you think about different things. I don’t wanna put negative thoughts in my head or have any kind of conspiracy theories going on, but it makes you think. Somebody that did not something that’s not up to him, and even when they’re instructed not to, they still proceeded on.