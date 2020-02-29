Deontay Wilder Sends Message To Tyson Fury Breaking Social Media Silence
Deontay Wilder has officially called upon Tyson Fury for a third installment to the battle of the heavyweights, telling his opponent, ‘the war has just begun’.
Wilder was sensationally beaten by the Gypsy King during seven rounds in Las Vegas last week, and now he’s given the green light for a third match, to be set in July.
Fury’s stunning victory over the Bronze Bomber was the first time the American fighter has been stopped in his 44-fight career – far different from their first battle, in which Wilder rocked Fury with a powerful final-round punch.
Taking to Instagram, Wilder called out Fury in a video, saying:
Hello my people, my Bomb Squad army, my Bomb Squad nation, to all my loved ones around the world, I just want to let you know I am here.
Your king is here. And we ain’t going nowhere, for the war has just begun. I will rise again. I am strong. I am a king, you can’t take my pride.
I am a warrior. I am a king that will never give up. I’m a king that will fight to the death.
And if anyone don’t understand that, don’t understand what it is to go to war, don’t understand what it is to fight, we will rise again.
We will regain the title.
I will be back. We will hold our heads up high. Your king is in great spirit.
We will rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title. I’ll see you in a few months, for the war has just begun. All my love to all my people.
Fans appeared less than impressed by his attempts to call in a rematch, with many commenting on how heavy his hood looks.
‘Which film is that script from?’ another asked, adding: ‘Is it from a Disney number?’
Wilder blamed his assistant trainer for throwing in the towel in last week’s rematch, but now he’s decided to take up the 30-day clause to stage a rematch.
Promoter Bob Arlum has already suggested that the third instalment will take place in Las Vegas in July.
However, Fury’s promoter has the authority to put off the third fight until he takes on Anthony Joshua in a battle of the Brits. It’s believed the Joshua-Fury fight would bring in more pay-per-view hits than a third instalment with Wilder.
Joshua would need to skip his fight with Kubray Pulev in June, and ultimately vacate his world title belt, to take on Fury instead.
