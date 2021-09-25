unilad
Deontay Wilder Sends Terrifying Message To Tyson Fury Ahead Of Fight

by : Emily Brown on : 25 Sep 2021 15:07
Deontay Wilder Sends Terrifying Message To Tyson Fury Ahead Of Fight@premierboxing/Twitter/@gypsyking/Instagram

Deontay Wilder has warned Tyson Fury he had ‘better be preparing’ for their upcoming world heavyweight title fight. 

The match, which marks Fury’s third world heavyweight title fight, is set to take place on October 9 after being rescheduled from July, when Fury tested positive for coronavirus.

In February 2020, the two fighters went head-to-head for the second time after a previous match ended in a draw. The fight saw Fury beat the American boxer to become WBC champion, but Wilder has made clear that he has no plans to be beaten again.

Tyson Fury wins against Deontay Wilder (Alamy)Alamy

In a video posted online, Wilder addressed his British competitor in a message he described as being ‘short, sweet and simple’.

He commented, ‘This fight right here, you better be preparing, you better train your butt off as if your life depends on it, because your life depends on it.’

See the video below:

Wilder’s message to Fury comes after the Brit revealed some violent plans for the bout, addressing Wilder as he said, ‘I’m gonna smash your f*cking face in, you prick… how about that for a f*cking message??’

Neither Wilder nor Fury has fought since their last meeting in Las Vegas, though Fury has indicated he can’t wait to get back into the ring.

Speaking after the fight was delayed in July, Fury said, ‘I want nothing more than to smash the ‘Big Dosser’ on 24 July, but I guess the beating will have to wait. Make no mistake, I will be back and better than ever. We will fight 9 October and I will knock him spark out.’

In spire of Fury’s confidence, he hasn’t managed to win the support of fellow fighter Anthony Joshua, who believes Wilder will be able to avenge his previous knockout.

Per BBC Sport, Joshua said, ‘If I had to, I don’t know. I’m not too bothered. Because you’ve asked the question, let’s go with Wilder because he seems obsessed, like he really wants it.’

Only time will tell who will emerge victorious in the third fight, which will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

