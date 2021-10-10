unilad
Advert

Deontay Wilder Speaks Out Following Brutal Tyson Fury Defeat

by : Julia Banim on : 10 Oct 2021 13:11
Deontay Wilder Speaks Out Following Brutal Tyson Fury DefeatAlamy

Deontay Wilder has broken his silence the day after Tyson Fury defeated him in their hotly anticipated Las Vegas bout.

Wilder, 35, was KO’d in the third, 10th and 11th rounds, giving it his all but ultimately losing out to his opponent during their trilogy fight.

Advert

Following Fury’s victory, Wilder was taken to Nevada’s University Medical Centre to be checked over as a precautionary measure.

Reflecting on his performance, as reported by Metro, Wilder said:

I did my best, but it wasn’t good enough tonight. I’m not sure what happened. I know that in training he did certain things, and I also knew that he didn’t come in at 277 pounds to be a ballet dancer.

He came to lean on me, try to rough me up and he succeeded.

Advert

Speaking after securing his World Heavyweight Champion crown, Fury confirmed that the heated rivalry between the pair would now be put behind them, describing their three fights as ‘definitely a historic trilogy’.

The Gypsy King, whose undefeated professional record now sits at an impressive total of 32 fights, said:

Me and Wilder’s saga is done now, done for good. It was definitely a historic trilogy. It swung both ways, both fighters had the opportunity to seize the moment and it was just that I showed the initiative and dug deeper and I wanted it more.

Advert

Fury, who later praised Wilder as a ‘strong puncher’, was floored twice in the fourth round, but kept on going, delivering the final, definitive blow after 11 gruelling rounds.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Users Report Facebook And Instagram Have Crashed For The Second Time This Week
News

Users Report Facebook And Instagram Have Crashed For The Second Time This Week

Corpse Made To ‘Look Alive’ For Seven Years By Obsessed Lover
Featured

Corpse Made To ‘Look Alive’ For Seven Years By Obsessed Lover

Men Lost At Sea For A Month Claim ‘It Was A Nice Break From Everything’
News

Men Lost At Sea For A Month Claim ‘It Was A Nice Break From Everything’

Bacardi Ceases Production Of Beloved Tequila Shot And People Aren’t Happy
Life

Bacardi Ceases Production Of Beloved Tequila Shot And People Aren’t Happy

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Sport, Boxing, Deontay Wilder, Las Vegas, Now, Tyson Fury

Credits

Metro

  1. Metro

    ‘I did my best, but it wasn’t good enough’ – Deontay Wilder speaks out on Tyson Fury defeat before being taken to hospital

 