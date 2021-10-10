Deontay Wilder Speaks Out Following Brutal Tyson Fury Defeat
Deontay Wilder has broken his silence the day after Tyson Fury defeated him in their hotly anticipated Las Vegas bout.
Wilder, 35, was KO’d in the third, 10th and 11th rounds, giving it his all but ultimately losing out to his opponent during their trilogy fight.
Following Fury’s victory, Wilder was taken to Nevada’s University Medical Centre to be checked over as a precautionary measure.
Reflecting on his performance, as reported by Metro, Wilder said:
I did my best, but it wasn’t good enough tonight. I’m not sure what happened. I know that in training he did certain things, and I also knew that he didn’t come in at 277 pounds to be a ballet dancer.
He came to lean on me, try to rough me up and he succeeded.
Speaking after securing his World Heavyweight Champion crown, Fury confirmed that the heated rivalry between the pair would now be put behind them, describing their three fights as ‘definitely a historic trilogy’.
The Gypsy King, whose undefeated professional record now sits at an impressive total of 32 fights, said:
Me and Wilder’s saga is done now, done for good. It was definitely a historic trilogy. It swung both ways, both fighters had the opportunity to seize the moment and it was just that I showed the initiative and dug deeper and I wanted it more.
Fury, who later praised Wilder as a ‘strong puncher’, was floored twice in the fourth round, but kept on going, delivering the final, definitive blow after 11 gruelling rounds.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Sport, Boxing, Deontay Wilder, Las Vegas, Now, Tyson Fury