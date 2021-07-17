Dillian Whyte Unleashes Foul-Mouthed Rant At ‘W*nker’ Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is a w***er and a disgrace to British boxing if he has caught Covid-19 and gone around Las Vegas mixing with fans after cancelling the Deontay Wilder fight.

He talks s*** because when you have Covid-19 you are sick and you have to quarantine and instead he is walking around smiling, mixing and taking photos with people.

Either he has got it or he hasn’t – they said his mate and sparring partner Joseph Parker had it and the next minute he’s out at a UFC fight denying it.