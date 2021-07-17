Dillian Whyte Unleashes Foul-Mouthed Rant At ‘W*nker’ Tyson Fury
Dillian Whyte has slammed ‘w***er’ Tyson Fury, accusing him of having ‘f***ed the entire heavyweight boxing scene’.
These comments come after it emerged Fury had contracted coronavirus, meaning his July 24 fight against Deontay Wilder ended up getting postponed to October 9.
Fury, 32, has not made a public comment on his illness, and photographs show him mixing with fans at several Las Vegas locations mere days after initial reports emerged of a coronavirus outbreak in his camp.
Speaking with SunSport, Whyte didn’t hold back with his opinions on Fury’s behaviour, declaring:
Tyson Fury is a w***er and a disgrace to British boxing if he has caught Covid-19 and gone around Las Vegas mixing with fans after cancelling the Deontay Wilder fight.
He talks s*** because when you have Covid-19 you are sick and you have to quarantine and instead he is walking around smiling, mixing and taking photos with people.
Either he has got it or he hasn’t – they said his mate and sparring partner Joseph Parker had it and the next minute he’s out at a UFC fight denying it.
He continued:
There are videos and photos of him out and about, happy as Larry, just like he was when the Anthony Joshua fight got cancelled. The biggest fight in British boxing history was cancelled and he was laughing and joking about it.
It is exactly the same now the Wilder fight has been cancelled because of him apparently having covid.
Loads of boxers are using Covid as an excuse to pull-out of fights or as a back-up excuse if they lose.
These guys are irresponsible if they are using Covid when it is killing people and devastating families all over the world.
Earlier this month, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that Whyte is ready to replace Fury in his fight against Wilder despite already being scheduled to face an unknown opponent in late August.
