Dillon Danis Fires Back At Jake Paul By Posing With YouTuber's Ex-Wife Tana Mongeau dillondanis/Instagram/jakepaul/Twitter

After Jake Paul’s social media antics, UFC star Dillon Danis has fired back by posing with his ex-wife Tana Mongeau.

Mongeau and Paul split up in January this year, having only wed in July 2019. In an earlier post, she wrote, ‘For right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives. I’ll never know what the future holds and I will always love Jake and everything we did.’

However, as a result of Paul goading pretty much any fighter he comes across, she’s been pulled into his drama after trying to rile up Danis.

Dillon Danis Tana Mongeau dillondanis/Instagram

After a drive-by water balloon attack, Paul unfollowed everyone on Instagram apart from two people: Conor McGregor’s wife Dee Devlin and Danis’s girlfriend Savannah Montano.

Danis has since responded by changing his profile picture to a photo of himself and Mongeau, which was earlier captioned, ‘You’ll do nothing @jakepaul.’

Mongeau, clearly awaiting some form of involvement in all the trolling, posted an Instagram Story that read, ‘*wakes up* *prays to be left out of drama* *opens tagged photos*’

Tana Mongeau Instagram story tanamongeau/Instagram

While other UFC figures are getting involved in Paul’s callouts, such as Dana White, Amanda Nunes and Nate Diaz, McGregor himself has yet to respond to the YouTuber.

In his original video, Paul said of Devlin, ‘I know you’re probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now, or maybe you’re jacking off because you’re sick of f*cking your wife, I mean, she’s a four, Conor, you could do a lot better.’

It’s surely a matter of time before the Notorious fires back.