Dina Asher-Smith Pulls Out Of The 200m

Dina Asher-Smith has pulled out of the women’s 200 metre sprint at the Olympics after narrowly missing out on the final of the 1oo metres.

The athlete achieved a time of 11.05 seconds at the 100m semi-final, coming in third behind Jamaican runner Elaine Thompson-Herah and Switzerland’s Ajla del Ponte.

The time left Asher-Smith needing a fastest loser spot to reach the final which is set to take place later today, July 31, but her Great Britain team-mate Daryll Neita took the final lane with a time of 11.00.

Following the race, the athlete revealed she’d suffered a hamstring tear in the final of the British Olympic trials and that she had decided to drop out of the 200m race; the event in which she is currently world champion.

Per BBC Sport, Asher-Smith explained: ‘I’m likely to pull out simply because – well, I am going to pull out… as reigning world champion… you just know that Olympic champion is not too much of a further step.’

She continued:

I’m really proud to have been able to execute my races here today and I’m really proud of everything I’ve done to this point but when you’re talking about the standard that I want to be at and that I know I’m capable of… there’s plenty more championships for me to come and kill.

Asher-Smith pulled out of events in Stockholm and Gateshead prior to the start of the Olympics, but the true extent of the injury had not been made public.