Diver Scores 0.0 After Going Feet First In Aborted Dive
A Canadian diver scored a perfect 0.0 in the three metre springboard at the Olympics after hitting the water feet first in an aborted dive.
Pamela Ware was making her Olympics debut in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics when she faltered on the springboard, causing her to enter the water feet-first.
The diver was attempting a 3.5 difficulty dive, the most difficult in the competition to that point, in order to qualify for the finals.
Ware ended in fourth place that day, after scoring a total of 245.10. She told CBC that if she had done the dive, she could have ‘possibly hurt’ herself.
Supporters of Ware took to Twitter to express their sympathy for the diver. One said: ‘I blame the springboard’
Another commented:
I feel horrible Pamela Ware.
She was doing so well, seemed like she would’ve hung on in the top 12 but that failed dive on her 5th and final one was pure heartbreak.
Another tweeted: ‘Sending love to #PamelaWare. That’s just devastating. Training for years for a single competition and having a complete miss like that. Sorry that happened to you! We still love you. #CAN.’
Ware took to Instagram to address her fans after her stumble on the board. She thanked her supporters for their ‘messages of encouragement’ and went on to say she was ‘very proud’ of herself.
She said:
This has been really difficult. What you guys see in the competition is just a tiny factor of what we actually do to get to where we are. I was so ready for this competition.
I made a mistake. It could have happened to anybody, but it happened to me at the wrong time. But I am proud because I have done everything possible to make it to where I am. I’m human, I’m allowed to make mistakes and yeah. That’s that.
She ended the video by saying that she is ‘not going anywhere’, adding: ‘I’m not giving up. This competition does not define me and I’m not going to let it defeat me. So I’ll be around for another three years.’
The women’s three-metre springboard finals took place on Sunday, August 1. Tingmao Shi took gold for China with Han Wang, also representing China, taking silver, while Krysta Palmer from the USA took home the bronze medal.
