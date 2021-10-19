DJ Claims Footage Of Alleged Conor McGregor Assault Will End His Career

@frafacchinetti/Instagram/Alamy

An Italian DJ allegedly assaulted by Conor McGregor claims the footage could bring an end to the fighter’s career.

The UFC star has been accused of attacking Francesco Facchinetti, a television personality and DJ, in a ‘dangerous’ and ‘violent’ altercation during a night out in Rome.

McGregor had been visiting Italy for the christening of his son Rian in Vatican City, as well as collecting his super-yacht from Lamborghini. However, according to Facchinetti, McGregor ended up breaking his nose, despite ‘having fun’ with him and his fiancée Dee Devlin just two hours before the alleged incident.

In an Instagram video, translated by SB Nation, Facchinetti said, ‘The very famous McGregor, who punched me in the mouth, broke my nose in front of ten witnesses, his friends and his bodyguards.

‘He attacked me without motivation as we talked for more than two hours and we also had fun together. I could have shut up and not say anything to anyone, but since I’m here to tell it, I must say that that person is really violent and dangerous.’

In a new interview with Sherdog, Facchinetti claimed the footage of the alleged assault could seriously impact his career. ‘Where are the videos? I think, if that video is going out, sorry for Mr. McGregor but this is the last time he can punch in normal life and inside the octagon because I’m waiting that type of video,’ he said.

‘When I went out I say to my wife and my friends I don’t want to do nothing you know. He can kill me okay? Because his punch is like a Kalashnikov, he can kill me okay? I am alive, I’m lucky, I want to go back.’

After the incident, Facchinetti recalled his friend telling him, ‘If you don’t do nothing you are f*cking stupid because you saw what happened. The bodyguards are not for defend[ing] McGregor against the people, they are defend[ing] the people from McGregor.’

McGregor has yet to comment on the allegations, but Facchinetti plans to sue the Irishman. ‘I took a punch for nothing. That punch could go to anyone. My friends, my wife, or other friends. That’s why I decided to sue Conor McGregor because he is a violent and dangerous person,’ he said.