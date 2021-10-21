DJ Who Claims Conor McGregor Assaulted Him Officially Presses Charges

@frafacchinetti/Instagram/Alamy

An Italian DJ has officially pressed charges against Conor McGregor after claiming the MMA fighter assaulted him.

DJ Francesco Facchinetti said the alleged attack took place at the St. Regis Hotel in Rome on Saturday, October 16, and left him with injuries to his face and neck as well as an alleged concussion.

Facchinetti claimed he was part of a group invited by McGregor to the hotel for a party and that the fighter unleashed an unprovoked attack after he and his group said they wanted to leave.

On Tuesday, Facchinetti officially filed a complaint against McGregor before reportedly posting an image of the crime report to his Instagram page. The image is no longer live on the feed.

Carabinieri police in Mariano Comasco, Como, have confirmed the charges were formally pressed, with Facchinetti reportedly saying he would not withdraw the complaint even if McGregor’s lawyer offered him €10m (£8.44m).

Speaking to CNN, the DJ said he decided to press charges ‘because the world needs to know the fact that [McGregor] is dangerous.’

‘He is dangerous, he needs to be stopped,’ he commented.

The DJ hopes the St. Regis Hotel will have footage of the incident to help his case, while a spokesperson for the venue said the security of guests and employees is its first priority.

In a statement, they said: ‘We continue to offer the police our full support in their investigation, and have shared all available CCTV with them.’

In the wake of the alleged incident, UFC president Dana White said: ‘Obviously, I’ve seen what you guys… you guys have seen more than me, actually, to be honest with you. I haven’t talked to Conor, so I don’t know what the truth is. I don’t know exactly what happened. So to comment on it, I really can’t.’

McGregor is yet to comment on the allegations.