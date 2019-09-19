Doctor Suing Antonio Brown After He Farted In His Face

ab/Instagram

Antonio Brown, wide receiver for the New England Patriots, is apparently being sued by his doctor for farting in his face and not paying his bill.

The strange news comes just days after the NFL player was accused of sexually assaulting a woman who used to work as his physical trainer.

Britney Taylor has reportedly accused Brown of assault on three separate occasions; two in 2017 and one incident in which he allegedly ‘forcibly raped’ her at his house in 2018. Darren Heitner, Antonio’s attorney, said in a statement his client ‘denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit’.

Charlie Cocksedge

According to The Guardian, Brown will not be prosecuted on sexual assault accusations due to the statute of limitations – meaning too much time has passed between the alleged incidents and the case being brought to the authorities’ attention.

The Allegheny county district attorney’s office said in a statement:

Our office, along with the Allegheny county police department, made contact with counsel for the plaintiff in the federal lawsuit involving Antonio Brown. Procedurally, it appears there is a statute of limitations issue in moving forward with any inquiry involving the Allegheny county allegation mentioned in the lawsuit.

The NFL is said to have interviewed Britney Taylor and is continuing to investigate the accusations, though it is not currently clear whether the league will be interviewing Brown.

According to Sports Illustrated, this is not the first time legal action has been taken against Antonio Brown. A ‘half-dozen’ lawsuits have reportedly been taken out against the player, for reasons such as refusal to pay wages to employees.

The recent lawsuit from Brown’s doctor seems to be just the latest in a string of reports and accusations against him and his ‘unusual behaviour’.

Dr Victor Prisk, who runs Prisk Orthopaedics and Wellness (POW) in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, said he was wary of Brown’s reputation as a ‘flighty’ client, but still took him on. For their first meeting, Brown was reportedly three hours late.

Then, as Dr Prisk proceeded to test Brown’s body fat, the NFL player seemingly passed wind a number of times. Farting can be an unavoidable and unfortunate ailment that can befall anyone at any time. In this case, however, it just so happened to be caught on video and posted to social media, with Brown turning and smiling to the camera.

Dr Prisk said: ‘It seemed just childish to me. I’m a doctor and this man is farting in my face.’

However, it wasn’t just the farting which irked the doctor, as Brown also apparently didn’t pay Prisk for any of his services. The doctor has now filed a lawsuit against Brown, seeking $11,500 from the wide receiver.

Prisk isn’t the only one to have been ghosted by Brown, it seems. According to Michael Daniel Kolodzi, attorney for speed trainer Sean Pena who worked with Brown and also didn’t get paid: ‘There’s something wrong with [Antonio]. He doesn’t feel like he has to pay working-class people.’

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 (12-2:30 and 7-9:30). Alternatively you can contact Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111.