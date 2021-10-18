Dominic Cummings Gives Nate Diaz UFC Fight Advice In Bizarre Tweet

Alamy

In his lengthy career as UFC champ, Nate Diaz has undoubtedly received plenty of unsolicited advice about fight tactics and contract decisions.

However, I very much doubt he or anyone else ever thought he’d one day be getting tips from non-other than Dominic Cummings, former chief adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Alamy

As far as I’m aware, the 49-year-old political strategist – whose infamous trip to Barnard Castle is widely believed to have weakened public trust in the government’s response to coronavirus – hasn’t yet made a name for himself in the Octagon. Unless of course he’s trying out a new career move post-Downing Street.

On October 15, Diaz, 36, tweeted, ‘I’ll fight somebody’, amid an ongoing debacle over his UFC contract. Diaz is keen to fight Vicente Luque in the coming months, however, with his contract almost up, it’s believed he will first have to agree to a contract extension.

Wading in with some unexpected pearls of wisdom, Cummings urged Diaz, ‘do not sign new UFC contract’, claiming that he ‘will make more cash outside AND @danawhite will come do a deal at some point for trilogy @TheNotoriousMMA fight, but outside you’ll have much more leverage & make more $’.

Cummings went on to remark:

Look how they screwed @GeorgesStPierre, now waiting for contract to expire.

Many people have been left completely perplexed by Cummings entering the ring so to speak. Although he’s previously made a career out of giving advice, this appears to be the first time he’s brought his skills to the sporting world.

Of course, not everyone is too keen on Cummings giving his two cents.

Offering a ‘word of warning’ to Diaz, one person tweeted:

The last people who followed Dom’s advice about leaving an organisation are now struggling to get gas and to put food on the table.

Another wrote:

Drive to a castle to test your eyes after every fight too. Dom’s tips.

At the time of writing, both Diaz and Luque remain unbooked and it’s unclear whether he will take Cumming’s career advice on this one.