Donald Trump And His Son Will Commentate On Two Huge Comeback Boxing Fights This Year

by : Cameron Frew on : 08 Sep 2021 15:03
Donald Trump and his son will commentate on two of the year’s biggest boxing fights this weekend, for some reason. 

The former president’s presence in all of our lives is far less notable these days, given his indefinite ban from Twitter and reliance on conservative news outlets and other profiles picking up any statements and quotes. However, he’ll be in boxing fans’ ears on Saturday night, September 11.

Both Trump and his son Trump Jr. will be commentating on the Triller Fight Club main event from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, which will see two major comeback bouts.

Evander Holyfield will return to the ring after an 11-year retirement to face former UFC legend Vitor Belfort. The latter fighter was originally set to take on Oscar de la Hoya, but was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

David Haye is also making a comeback to fight Joe Fournier, marking his first bout since 2018. Anderson Silva will also go up against Tito Ortiz, and the Trumps are calling the entire telecast, according to Triller.

‘I love great fighters and great fights. I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event,’ Trump said with the announcement, as per Metro.

Decades prior to his presidency, Trump used to work on promoting a number of Mike Tyson’s fights and others in the 1980s and 90s at his casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Triller has welcomed other celebrities to its telecasts before, with Snoop Dogg commentating on Tyson’s fight against Roy Jones Jr. in November and Jake Paul’s infamous knockout on Ben Askren.

Don’t worry, though – if you’re not keen on hearing the 45th POTUS give his boxing insight, viewers in the US will have the option to switch to the normal broadcast.

