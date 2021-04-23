Donald Trump Claims LeBron James Is Racist After He Tells White Police Officer ‘You’re Next’

PA Images

Former president Donald Trump has called LeBron James ‘racist’ after the basketball player tweeted ‘you’re next’ to a white police officer.

James’ comments came in response to this week’s news of a 16-year-old Black girl, Ma’Khia Bryant, being fatally shot in Ohio by a police officer.

She was shot around the same time former police officer Derek Chauvin received his guilty verdict for murdering George Floyd.

Following the news of the girl’s death, James took to Twitter where he called on police officers to be held accountable, for their actions, though he later removed the post.

In the now-deleted tweet, the LA Lakers player shared a photo of Nicholas Reardon, the Columbus police officer believed to be the one who shot Bryant, with the caption, ‘YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY’.

While some agreed with James, others criticised him for spreading more hate and anger.

Former POTUS Donald Trump also criticised him in a statement that read:

LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA, which has just recorded the lowest television RATINGS, by far, in the long and distinguished history of the League. His RACIST rants are divisive, nasty, insulting and demeaning.

‘He may be a great basketball player but he is doing nothing to bring our Country together!’, the statement concluded.

The View‘s Meghan McCain also called out the basketballer for his tweet and for putting the police officer’s life in danger.

She said, ‘No one without two brain cells in their head can understand that police tend to treat African-Americans and people of colour a different way than they do white people. It’s just a fact we’re all trying to reconcile and come to terms with.,’ MailOnline reports.

McCain continued:

But when you have people like LeBron James posting pictures of this police officer before this has been adjudicated and litigated, you’re also putting that police officer’s life in danger. And I would like killing to stop in this country and violence to stop.

James has since responded to the backlash and explained why he chose to remove the controversial tweet. He wrote on Twitter yesterday, April 22, ‘I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate – This isn’t about one officer.’

He concluded, ‘It’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.’