Dustin Poirier Beats Conor McGregor By KO In Major UFC Upset

Dusin Poirier Beats Conor McGregor By KO In Major UFC Upset PA/UFC on BTSport/Twitter

Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback fight ended up in a vicious knockout from Louisville fighter Dustin Poirier.

The 32-year-old ended up out cold in the second round, despite promising a first round knockout against his opponent during his first time back in the Octagon.

Advert 10

Both fighters exchanged a number of rapid takedowns during the first round, but McGregor began to weaken as Poirier repeatedly went for his lead right leg.

The American MMA champ increased the speed and slipped away from McGregor’s punches, before smashing him with an undercut and sending him falling with a powerful right hook.

Seconds later, referee Herb Dean stepped in to end the fight, resulting in a devastating loss for the Irishman, who had just returned to the sport since retiring in January 2020.

Advert 10

After the fight, Poirier, who is now in prime position to fight for UFC gold, told Jon Anik he was ‘happy’ about his victory but ‘not surprised’ because he ‘put the work in.’

‘First off, I gotta say Conor has taken this result very professionally. [We are] one and one, maybe we have to do it again. I’m happy with the place where I’m at. The win is great, but I’m fighting for bigger things back home with my good fight foundation. I love my wife, I love my city and I love my foundation,’ he said, as per the MailOnline.

Advert 10

‘The goal was to be technical and pick my shots, to not brawl at all. I can box very technically but I have a tendency of going crazy and getting in trouble. Max Holloway thinks he is the best boxer but I have beat the kid twice. Nothing against the kid. We’ll see [about a future title shot], I felt like this was a title fight. I am the champion.’

McGregor had been hoping for a first round knockout against Poirier, which would have set him up on his mission to regain the lightweight championship. He was filmed walking away on crutches after the fight.