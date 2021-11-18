Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Baffled By His Own Haircut In Hilarious Photo

Alamy

It’s been 25 years since Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, sporting a fun outfit and ‘awful’ haircut, made his WWE debut.

He’s the most electrifying man in all entertainment. Two-and-a-half decades ago, wrestling fans caught a whiff of what The Rock was cooking for the first time.

Johnson, an honorary member of the Anoa’i wrestling family – which also includes Roman Reigns and Rikishi – and the son of wrestler Rocky Johnson and grandson of Peter Maivia, looked to the ring after being cut from the football team. With the help of Pat Patterson, he won his first gig against The Brooklyn Brawler.

In the summer of 1996, he signed a contract with the WWF as Rocky Maivia, the company’s first ever third-generation wrestler.

Johnson retweeted a photo from his first match, rocking a different outfit compared to later bouts in his career. ‘Wow 25yrs ago I wrestled my first match in @wwe in Madison Square Garden. Shaking my head right now. What a wild, unpredictable road I’ve been on,’ he wrote.

‘So many people to thank along the way. Especially the fans. Love U guys. Humbled by this journey. Wtf’s up with my awful haircut.’

It’s racked up thousands of retweets and messages from fans congratulating him on his success. ‘Biggest movie star in the world. Football league owner. Rocking the spirits industry. One of the greatest to ever do it in Hollywood and WWE. And it all started with that haircut, and all those streamers (or whatever tf those are hanging off you). Congrats, champ,’ one wrote.

‘What an amazing journey you’ve had!!! From chasing your goals with $7 in your pocket to becoming a true Hollywood legend. Living the dream Dwayne living the dream,’ another tweeted.

There have been rumours of a Wrestlemania match between The Rock and Roman Reigns, but it’s yet to be confirmed. ‘But, that’s kinda something we do in our family as far as sports entertainment and professional wrestling, WWE, this is our platform. This is our family business. Where better to kinda solve problems than in the squared circle?’ Reigns told Jimmy Fallon.

Johnson hasn’t ruled it out, and appears to be happy keeping his name out there. ‘I don’t know if I have another title run, considering I’m the People’s Champion, but I don’t know if it’s another title run. I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense,’ he told Comic Book.