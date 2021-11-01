unilad
Eddie Hearn Has Harsh Words For Tommy Fury If He Loses Jake Paul Fight

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 01 Nov 2021 12:00
Eddie Hearn Has Harsh Words For Tommy Fury If He Loses Jake Paul FightAlamy

Eddie Hearn has had his say ahead of Tommy Fury’s bout against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, and he didn’t hold back. 

Following months of feuding and trolling, the pair are finally set to face off in December in Tampa, US.

However, the pressure is now as intense as ever after Hearn had some harsh words for the Love Island star if he loses the upcoming fight to Paul.

Eddie Hearn Has Harsh Words For Tommy Fury Before Jake Paul Fight (Alamy) Alamy

Hearn is anticipating Fury will win, however, he noted that if he loses against Paul, it would be the ‘most embarrassing thing,’ Daily Mail reports.

Speaking to Michael Benson from talkSPORT, the star said ‘Logic would tell you a pro that boxed for a living and was also Tyson Fury’s brother should never lose to Jake Paul’.

He continued: 

If Tommy loses, he should go to a desert island and just stay there for life. It would be the most embarrassing thing.

Hearn’s comments follow Tyson Fury’s own warning against his brother. The Gyspy King said if his brother loses the fight against Paul, he will have to give up the family name.

Fury is set to be Paul’s toughest opponent to date. The Love Island star remains unbeaten after seven fights – four having been won through knockouts.

Fury and Paul’s fight is set to go ahead on December 18, 2021, in Tampa, United States.

