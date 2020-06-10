Eddie Hearn Says Anthony Joshua And Tyson Fury Have Agreed Two-Fight Deal
The world’s most coveted heavyweight boxing match-up is closer than ever; Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have reached an agreement for a two-fight deal.
Following the Gypsy King’s victory over Deontay Wilder in February this year, a potential bout with rival champion Joshua has been at the forefront of everybody’s minds.
The wheels are very much in motion. According to boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, the pair have reached an agreement that’ll see them face off in not one, but two blockbuster headline fights.
Hearn has long been chasing a gladiator match between Fury and Joshua. After the Gypsy King beat Wilder, the promoter urged him to forego a third bout with the Bronze Bomber, writing on Twitter: ‘No need for a third let’s go straight to it in the summer!’
There’s clearly been some chatter in the subsequent months, with Hearn telling Sky Sports News: ‘We’re making great progress… there is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates.’
Hearn explained:
It’s fair to say [Joshua and Fury] are in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight. We’ve been talking to [Fury’s management team] MTK, giving them the assurances from Joshua’s side that all the details on the structure of the deal is approved from our side. And it is from Fury’s side, as well.
We’re in a good place. It’s fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights. A lot to overcome in the meantime. We’re moving in the right direction. I’m confident that both guys have given their blessing for the fight to go ahead.
We could see the pair go head-to-head as early as next year, with Hearn adding: ‘The point of Fury, Joshua and the teams agreeing to the structure of the deal? The first fight could happen next summer. It will be 2021.’
Before the match takes place, Fury still has to take on Wilder for a third time, while Joshua has to fight Kubrat Pulev. Fury is the current undefeated WBC heavyweight champion and Joshua holds the IBF, WBA and WBO titles. Dillian Whyte is also due to have a mandatory shot at Fury’s belt.
While contracts haven’t been officially signed between Fury and Joshua, they’re in a ‘great place where both guys have agreed’ to what the financial element should be.
Hearn said:
We’re pushing towards a place where they can be drafted, for 2021. Both guys are in agreement. The structure of the deal has been put forward, and agreed to by both parties. There is a model in place that both parties are happy with.
It’s the biggest fight ever in British boxing. It doesn’t get bigger, and there will never be a bigger fight in our generation. Two guys, very different, who fight differently, have experienced different things and have come back from adversity.
Joshua previously said his match-up with Fury was inevitable and essential, saying: ‘What it will prove, me and him fighting? There will be one dominant figure in the heavyweight division that will have all of the belts and become undisputed.’
Fury also earlier said: ‘All going well, god willing, we get on the big fight with me and Joshua, the all-British showdown and I can give the fans what they want to see, especially the British fans.’
Stay tuned for more details on Fury vs. Joshua, hopefully soon.
