Eddie Hearn Says Anthony Joshua And Tyson Fury Have Agreed Two-Fight Deal

It’s fair to say [Joshua and Fury] are in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight. We’ve been talking to [Fury’s management team] MTK, giving them the assurances from Joshua’s side that all the details on the structure of the deal is approved from our side. And it is from Fury’s side, as well.

We’re in a good place. It’s fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights. A lot to overcome in the meantime. We’re moving in the right direction. I’m confident that both guys have given their blessing for the fight to go ahead.