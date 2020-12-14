Eddie Hearn Says Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury Fight To Be Confirmed In ‘Days’
Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn expects a fight with Tyson Fury to be confirmed within a matter of days.
Fury expressed his desire to go head-to-head with his fellow world champion after Joshua defeated Kubrat Pulev with a knockout on Saturday, December 12.
He claimed he’d be able to defeat Joshua in three rounds, and Hearn has said he ‘can’t see any obstacles’ that would prevent the heavyweight unification fight from going ahead.
The promoter explained that fans and participants of the boxing world are ‘saying we need to get this done’, so he expects the details to be resolved in a ‘couple of days’, The Guardian reports.
He commented:
There’s no reason we cannot complete the deal. We’re all in and what we should be doing is finalising it. The only thing that needs to be resolved is where it is going to be and a couple of TV issues. That is it.
Everyone is completely in on the finances. We need to write to the governing bodies and say we have a deal and we will now talk to the various sites and confirm the dates shortly for what I suppose will be the end of May.
Joshua had the opportunity to call out Fury in a post-fight interview on Saturday, but Hearn said the boxer had ‘got sick and tired of people talking sh*t’.
He added:
It’s not about Tyson Fury. We talked for ages about [Deontay] Wilder, and Wilder tried to make AJ look like he didn’t want to fight. AJ is saying he will fight whoever you put in front of him.
Hearn said the only ‘hitch’ he could think would prevent the fight would be if the court ordered a rematch between Fury and Wilder after Fury knocked him out last February.
Topics: Sport, Boxing, Tyson Fury