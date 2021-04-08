Eight Months Pregnant Athlete Wins Taekwondo Gold Medal In Astonishing Video
I don’t think anyone would blame a person for taking it easy during pregnancy, but Nigerian athlete Aminat Idrees decided to spend hers competing at the National Sports Festival.
After being pushed back from March 2020, the event, which takes place every two years, is currently underway in Edo State, Nigeria, where athletes in a number of sports stepped up to show their skills.
As a result of the delay, Idrees happened to be eight months pregnant when it came time for her to perform Taekwondo, but that didn’t stop her from putting on a performance so impressive that it earned her a gold medal in the Mixed Poomsae category.
Poomsae is a non-combat simulated category of Taekwondo, and the athlete’s winning display saw her demonstrating some of the different combat techniques.
Speaking about her win to CNN, Idrees said she feels elated by her accomplishment, adding: ‘It’s such a privilege for me. I just decided to give it a try after training a couple of times… It feels really good.’
The 26-year-old explained she ‘always enjoyed training’ before she got pregnant, so it ‘didn’t seem different’ when she continued to train with her growing belly.
Though Idrees has received some criticism for her decision to take part in the event, she pointed out that ‘there wasn’t much risk attached to it, so I decided to give it a try’.
She explained:
A lot of people don’t understand what Taekwondo is actually about. I feel this is an avenue to educate people about this. Taekwondo has two branches: the combat sport and Poomsae – which is a form of exercise… just displaying the hand and leg techniques in Taekwondo. I participated in Poomsae event…
My doctor, as well as the organizing body of the games certified me fit to participate in the non-contact sport.
Philip Shaibu, the chairman of the organising committee of this year’s National Sports Festival, further assured that Idrees was fit to take part, explaining in a statement to CNN: ‘She was certified and cleared to participate. She had also been training for months prior to her participation in the tournament.’
The footage of Idrees’ performance has been viewed thousands of times, prompting many social media users to defend her decision to take part in the event and praise her for her win.
