Ellie Simmonds Confirms Paralympics Retirement In Tears Following Shock Disqualification
Paralympic hero Ellie Simmonds has announced that she’s retiring from the Games.
The swimmer’s decision comes after she was going for her sixth gold at this year’s Paralympic Games, but was disqualified from the S6 400m freestyle final.
The reasons for Simmonds’ disqualification remains unclear.
In total, Simmonds has won eight medals across four events at three Games, four of which she achieved in London 2012.
Following her disqualification, Simmonds said, ‘I think this is going to be my last [Games]. I’m going to go home and evaluate.’
She continued, as per The Mirror:
Watching as an eight or nine-year-old watching Athens 2004… to think as a kid, then that I would not just go to one Games but four games, a home Paralympics and come away with eight Paralympic medals and have been part of that Paralympic movement [is amazing].
I think that this is going to be my last, to be honest, yes. I’m not just saying that because I’m gutted [at not winning] or anything like that.
Simmonds continued to say that she was going into this year’s Games knowing it would potentially be her last, and feels she is ‘leaving it at the right time’.
16-year-old Yuyan Jiang went on to win gold in the S6 400m freestyle, setting a new world record by completing it in 5:04:57, Independent reports.
In addition to her Paralympic success, Simmonds has an array of different achievements under her belt, including being the youngest person in history to be made an MBE at just 14 years old.
She also became the first woman in more than two decades to be named flag bearer for the British team at the Paralympics opening ceremony last month.
While Simmonds appears to have retired from the Paralympics, she’s still expected to take part in next year’s Commonwealth Games.
