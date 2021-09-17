Emma Raducanu Shares Incredibly Responsible Answer To £1.8 Million Prize Money Question

PA

Emma Raducanu, US Open champion, gave an incredible response after she was asked what she’d do with the US Open prize money, following her post-victory celebrations in New York.

The victory wasn’t the only huge achievement from Raducanu – she also made history last Friday, September 11, after becoming the first British woman to reach a major tennis final in almost half a century.

Not only did the young tennis player make history in being the first British woman to reach a major tennis final in over four decades, but she also currently stands as the youngest Briton to ever win a Grand Slam title.

The champion’s personal journey balancing her tennis career with mental health has also been an inspiration to us all.

Following her withdrawal from the Wimbledon tournament due to breathing difficulties, the 18-year-old suffered criticism from Piers Morgan for the decision to pull out.

However, after Morgan’s comments, many of Raducanu’s loyal fans offered their support on the matter.

Addressing the situation, Raducanu posted a note for her supporters on Twitter, captioned ‘thank you for the support’.

The tennis player prioritised her mental health, writing, ‘I was not well enough to carry on,’ and ended the note with a promise to ‘come back stronger’, which she definitely delivered following her win at the US Open.

This morning, Raducanu appeared on BBC Breakfast from her home in Bromley, being interviewed about the next steps following her big victory.

When asked about her plans for spending the winnings, the 18-year-old replied, ‘I will just leave that to my parents. They can take that for me.’

While admitting that she hadn’t yet checked her bank balance for the prize money, Raducanu did anticipate that most of the earnings would be spent on upcoming expenses.

‘I haven’t done anything or bought anything yet,’ she said. ‘I know tennis is an expensive sport. From everything, travel and expenses. It’ll probably go towards that. I don’t really think of the money side of that. I know there are a lot of taxes and expenses.’

When asked about the future placement of the US Open trophy, Raducanu said it’ll be ‘front and centre’ on a shelf in her home, and added that she may even do ‘a nice display for it’.

The tennis player concluded with a thank you to all those who supported her during and up until her big win. ‘It means a lot,’ she said, ‘so thank you to everyone who watched and supported and sent me some really kind messages.’

Raducanu went on to say, ‘The most important thing for me [was] to stay relaxed in the moment because there was a lot at stake in the final and it’s just very important to not get ahead of yourself and treat each point one at a time which I think that’s what I managed to do very well.’

