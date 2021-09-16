Emma Raducanu Trademarks Her Name In First Steps To Becoming The ‘Highest Earning Female Sports Star Of All Time’

PA Images

Emma Raducanu has reportedly taken the decision to trademark her name, as speculation continues to swirl about her ‘billion dollar’ earnings potential following her US Open win.

It’s reported a UK-based lawyer filed three trademark applications on behalf of the 18-year-old ‘within hours’ of her momentous win on Saturday, September 11, seeking to safeguard the rights to her full name as well as ‘Emma’ and ‘Raducanu’ individually.

PA Images

Almost immediately following the match, analysts and experts have been focusing on just how much Raducanu could earn through sponsorship and endorsement deals should she continue her rapid rise up the ranks on court.

In an interview following the match, sports agent Jonathan Shalit told the MailOnline Raducanu was a ‘global phenomenon’ who he believed would become ‘the first US$100 million British female sports star’.

And if she continues on her current trajectory, she will be worth US$1 billion and be the biggest female sports star in the world […] Everything about Emma is the perfect storm.’

PA Images

Other marketing experts suggested Raducanu’s earnings could eventually surpass the likes of Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams, with one UK-based analyst tweeting that he had not received so many enquiries from brands about a British athlete since the emergence of Lewis Hamilton more than 13 years ago, The Guardian reports.

Following her US Open victory Raducanu was awarded prize money of £1.8 million, and has since made appearances at the Met Gala and the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

She told WTA Insider she planned to give herself a week off and would be returning to London before deciding when next to play, following what she described as an ‘extremely intense but rewarding seven weeks’.

