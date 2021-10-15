unilad
Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Kremlin Cup

by : Cameron Frew on : 15 Oct 2021 08:44
US Open winner Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from this month’s Kremlin Cup.

The 18-year-old shot to worldwide stardom after her unprecedented run in Flushing Meadows. Securing victory from an incredible start as a qualifier, she became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in 44 years.

She’s only played one match since the US Open, losing to Belarus’ Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the BNP Paribas Open earlier this month.

Emma Raducanu.

Raducanu was expected back on the court for the Kremlin Cup in Moscow, Russia, taking place between October 22-24. However, she’s been forced to withdraw due to a ‘tournament schedule change’.

‘I look forward to returning to the [WTA] Tour in the next couple of weeks. Unfortunately I’ve had to make a tournament schedule change and won’t be able to play Moscow this year, but I hope to compete there and in front of the Russian fans next year,’ she said in a statement.

Raducanu, now ranked 22 in the world after her US Open win, soaring all the way from 150, said she isn’t ‘putting any pressure’ on herself after an early exit at Indian Wells. ‘I’m kind of glad that what happened today happened so I can learn and take it as a lesson. So going forward, I’ll just have more experienced banked,’ she said, as per The Independent.

‘I think it’s going to take me time to adjust really to what’s going on. I mean, I’m still so new to everything. I mean, I’m 18 years old. I need to cut myself some slack.’

She was also due to compete in the Transylvania Open in her father’s home country of Romania and the Upper Austria Ladies in Linz in early November.

