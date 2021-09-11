Emma Raducanu’s US Open Final Match To Be Broadcast On Free-To-Air TV Following Last Minute Deal

PA Images

Tonight’s US Open final between Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez will broadcast on free-to-air TV in the UK.

Raducanu’s unprecedented journey through the tournament at Flushing Meadows has evolved into one of the year’s biggest sporting stories, with the 18-year-old touted as the favourite in tonight’s face-off against the 19-year-old Canadian.

Advert 10

After becoming the first qualifier to reach a major final, all without dropping a set, a win would make her the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in 44 years.

PA Images

Pre-game coverage will begin at 8pm on Channel 4, with the match starting at 9pm. It comes after the channel struck a last-minute deal with Amazon to share the broadcast, with the streamer pledging to reinvest the fees from the deal back into women’s tennis ‘to support the next generation of female British talent’.

‘Emma’s journey from qualification through to the US Open final at the age of 18 is a truly magical story for British sport and we think it’s important that we extend our coverage to as many people as possible to support her in this historic moment for women’s tennis,’ Alex Green, managing director of Prime Video Sport Europe, said as per The Independent.

Advert 10

PA Images

‘Young tennis talent such as Emma need the right support to become the stars we see today and we’re delighted to be able to commit even more investment to the next generation of women’s tennis in the UK.’

‘Emma’s meteoric rise to secure a place in the US Open final is just sensational. We’re glad to have worked with Prime Video and pulled out all the stops to get it on air and I’m sure viewers will be thrilled at the prospect of watching Emma in this Grand Slam final,’ Ian Katz, Channel 4’s chief content officer, also said.