England Fan Gets Ignored When Asking For Football Shirt In Hilariously Heartbreaking Video

by : Shola Lee on : 16 Nov 2021 17:25
England Fan Gets Ignored When Asking For Football Shirt In Hilariously Heartbreaking Video@scottmaskell/TikTok

Footballer Jude Bellingham appears to have ignored a fan asking for his shirt at last night’s England game.

It was Bellingham’s first 90-minute stint for the England team as they claimed a 10-0 victory against San Marino, sealing their qualification for Qatar 2022.

Despite making few appearances for the team so far, the 18-year-old is popular among fans and even the notoriously hard to please Roy Keane.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s match, Keane praised the young athlete, saying ‘the potential in this kid is scary’.

Jude Bellingham (Alamy)Alamy

Keane went on to say:

I saw him recently playing in a Champions League game and he was producing passes […] I didn’t think he had that in his locker quite yet […] The potential for this boy, he’s a good size, he’s like a boxer, he’s a strong powerful boy.

However, Bellingham isn’t in everybody’s good books.

In the now-viral video posted by @FootyRustling on Twitter, an excited fan can be seen waving a sign reading ‘Jude can I have your shirt please?’ along with the footballer’s picture.

Despite the fan’s plea, Bellingham gave his shirt away to another fan, holding a Birmingham City flag.

To be fair, the footballer has ties to the club. He joined Birmingham’s team as an under-8 and became their youngest ever scorer by netting against Stoke at 16 years old.

But, as you can imagine, Bellingham’s supposed snub sent football Twitter into chaos.

As Twitter users joked about the heartbreaking video, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder took to Twitter to apologise to the fan.

‘Sorry, Was too focused on the blues flag’,  he wrote, confirming his love of Birmingham led him to give his shirt to the other spectator.

He then asked for Twitter to help find the young lad, so he can ‘sort him’ a shirt this weekend.

Bellingham’s next game is on Saturday, November 20, as Dortmund go against Stuttgart.

Here’s hoping the fan gets a shirt this time.

