England Fans In Uproar As Nearly All Match Officials For Quarter-Final Are German

PA Images

England fans have expressed outrage after it emerged that nearly all the match officials in the upcoming quarter-final are German.

After knocking Germany out of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament with a 2-0 victory, England are now preparing to face Ukraine this Saturday in Rome, hopeful to continue their winning streak and earn a place in the semi-finals.

However, many fans have been left dismayed to learn that all match officials except for one will be German.

The referee, the video assistant referee, both assistant referees, and each of the three assistant video assistant referees are all from Germany, with Spanish official Carlos del Cerro Grande being the only non-German official of the group.

One England fan raged:

Match officials mostly from Germany? Are you serious? You couldn’t make it up. Surely this is a mistake.

Another nervous supporter tweeted, ‘Don’t know who picks the Euro 2020 officials, but we beat Germany then get a German official for the #ENGVsUKR match. I hope Felix Brych is a fair referee.’

A third person wrote:

Felix Brych is actually one of the best referees in the world. However with an all German lineup, I hope we don’t get any bias.

Known to be among the best-known referees on the planet, Felix Brych has earned a prestigious ranking as a UEFA elite category referee, and has previously overseen matches in both Champions League and Europa League finals.