unilad
Advert

England Fans In Uproar As Nearly All Match Officials For Quarter-Final Are German

by : Julia Banim on : 02 Jul 2021 11:08
England Fans Outraged As Match Officials For Quarter Final Are Nearly All GermanPA Images

England fans have expressed outrage after it emerged that nearly all the match officials in the upcoming quarter-final are German.

After knocking Germany out of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament with a 2-0 victory, England are now preparing to face Ukraine this Saturday in Rome, hopeful to continue their winning streak and earn a place in the semi-finals.

Advert

However, many fans have been left dismayed to learn that all match officials except for one will be German.

The referee, the video assistant referee, both assistant referees, and each of the three assistant video assistant referees are all from Germany, with Spanish official Carlos del Cerro Grande being the only non-German official of the group.

One England fan raged:

Advert

Match officials mostly from Germany? Are you serious? You couldn’t make it up. Surely this is a mistake.

Another nervous supporter tweeted, ‘Don’t know who picks the Euro 2020 officials, but we beat Germany then get a German official for the #ENGVsUKR match. I hope Felix Brych is a fair referee.’

A third person wrote:

Felix Brych is actually one of the best referees in the world. However with an all German lineup, I hope we don’t get any bias.

Advert

Known to be among the best-known referees on the planet, Felix Brych has earned a prestigious ranking as a UEFA elite category referee, and has previously overseen matches in both Champions League and Europa League finals.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Protestors Topple Queen Elizabeth And Victoria Statues After 1000 Indigenous Children Discovered In Mass Graves
News

Protestors Topple Queen Elizabeth And Victoria Statues After 1000 Indigenous Children Discovered In Mass Graves

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations
Life

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations

Swimming Hats Designed For Afro Hair Banned From The Olympics
Sport

Swimming Hats Designed For Afro Hair Banned From The Olympics

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl
Film and TV

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Sport, england, Football, Germany

 