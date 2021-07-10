England Fined £25,000 For Laser Pointer And National Anthem Disturbance
The English Football Association has been fined £25,000 following three incidents that occurred during the recent semi-final against Denmark.
These incidents include the moment a laser pointer was shone into the eyes of Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, shortly before Harry Kane’s decisive penalty.
The other two incidents include disturbances noted during the national anthems, and the setting off of fireworks.
In a statement released today (Saturday, July 10) UEFA said:
The UEFA Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has announced the following decision:
Match: UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final match between England and Denmark (2-1), played on 7 July at Wembley Stadium, London
Charges against the English Football Association:
• Use of laser pointer by its supporters – Article 16(2)(d) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR)
• Disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthems – Article 16(2)(g) DR
• Lighting of fireworks by its supporters – Article 16(2)(c) DR
Decision:
The CEDB has decided to fine the English Football Association €30,000 for the use of laser pointer, disturbances during the national anthems and setting of fireworks.
As reported by the Mirror, Schmeichel discussed the laser incident after the match, stating that he had informed the referee about the laser pen during the second-half, but was not aware of it before the spot-kick was taken:
I did not experience it on the penalty kick because it was behind me on my right side. But I did experience it in the second half.
The incident with the laser pointer has been widely condemned, with ITV presenter Mark Pougatch condemning the unknown perpetrator as an ‘idiot’:
Whoever they are they’re an idiot, him or her, and we can just hope that it didn’t put Kasper Schmeichel off because it’s stupid and he doesn’t deserve that. That sort of thing, nobody wants to see.
England is set to face Italy in the EURO UEFA final this Sunday.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read