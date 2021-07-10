England Fined £25,000 For Laser Pointer And National Anthem Disturbance

The UEFA Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has announced the following decision:

Match: UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final match between England and Denmark (2-1), played on 7 July at Wembley Stadium, London

Charges against the English Football Association:

• Use of laser pointer by its supporters – Article 16(2)(d) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR)

• Disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthems – Article 16(2)(g) DR

• Lighting of fireworks by its supporters – Article 16(2)(c) DR

Decision:

The CEDB has decided to fine the English Football Association €30,000 for the use of laser pointer, disturbances during the national anthems and setting of fireworks.