England Releases Statement Following Euro Loss

England’s national team has released a statement following their Euros defeat.

England pulled ahead in the opening minutes with an early goal from Luke Shaw. Sadly, Italy emerged victorious after an equaliser and three missed penalties.

While the squad may have missed out on a historic victory, coming 55 years after the side’s last international men’s final, fans have rallied behind the players in the fallout of the match, commending them for their efforts in the tournament and uniting people around the country.

‘We made some history, but couldn’t achieve the one thing we’re all dreaming of. But football is about more than trophies, and we’ve seen that all summer. Coming home? Perhaps it was here all along,’ England’s official Instagram wrote, alongside a longer statement.

‘Football. It’s not just about trophies, and how we’re still waiting. It’s not about the goals we scored, or the ones we didn’t. It’s about the journeys we’ve taken, from our roots to the top. It’s the friends we’ve made, the people we represent and standing alongside them when times become hard. It’s being together. Football is family. It’s community. It’s unity. It’s home,’ it reads.

As the match came to a close, England’s Twitter also wrote: ‘This has been some journey. As a nation, we were united in a belief that we can achieve something special after the hardest of years. It wasn’t meant to be, but this team is just getting started. They will continue to make you proud, both on and off the pitch.’

‘More than a team. We’re family. We’ll stick together no matter what,’ it added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prince William, Keir Starmer and others have praised the team. Meanwhile, many have criticised the racial abuse against Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, with the FA describing it as ‘appalling’ and Met Police pledging to investigate.

