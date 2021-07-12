unilad
Advert

England Releases Statement Following Euro Loss

by : Cameron Frew on : 12 Jul 2021 08:05
England Releases Statement Following Euro LossPA Images

England’s national team has released a statement following their Euros defeat. 

England pulled ahead in the opening minutes with an early goal from Luke Shaw. Sadly, Italy emerged victorious after an equaliser and three missed penalties.

Advert

While the squad may have missed out on a historic victory, coming 55 years after the side’s last international men’s final, fans have rallied behind the players in the fallout of the match, commending them for their efforts in the tournament and uniting people around the country.

‘We made some history, but couldn’t achieve the one thing we’re all dreaming of. But football is about more than trophies, and we’ve seen that all summer. Coming home? Perhaps it was here all along,’ England’s official Instagram wrote, alongside a longer statement.

‘Football. It’s not just about trophies, and how we’re still waiting. It’s not about the goals we scored, or the ones we didn’t. It’s about the journeys we’ve taken, from our roots to the top. It’s the friends we’ve made, the people we represent and standing alongside them when times become hard. It’s being together. Football is family. It’s community. It’s unity. It’s home,’ it reads.

Advert

As the match came to a close, England’s Twitter also wrote: ‘This has been some journey. As a nation, we were united in a belief that we can achieve something special after the hardest of years. It wasn’t meant to be, but this team is just getting started. They will continue to make you proud, both on and off the pitch.’

‘More than a team. We’re family. We’ll stick together no matter what,’ it added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prince William, Keir Starmer and others have praised the team. Meanwhile, many have criticised the racial abuse against Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, with the FA describing it as ‘appalling’ and Met Police pledging to investigate.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Woman Gets Duct-Taped To Seat On Plane After Trying To Open Door Mid-Flight
News

Woman Gets Duct-Taped To Seat On Plane After Trying To Open Door Mid-Flight

Influencer Claims She Was Banned From Plane Because Her Outfit Would ‘Disturb Families’
Life

Influencer Claims She Was Banned From Plane Because Her Outfit Would ‘Disturb Families’

Billie Eilish Faces ‘Racist’ Backlash After Sharing Favourite Cartoon Character
Celebrity

Billie Eilish Faces ‘Racist’ Backlash After Sharing Favourite Cartoon Character

10-Year-Old England Fan Who Got Mason Mount’s Shirt Gets Surprise Special Message From Him
Sport

10-Year-Old England Fan Who Got Mason Mount’s Shirt Gets Surprise Special Message From Him

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Sport, england, Euros, Football, no-article-matching, Now

 